IBM Retirement Fund Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,367,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $14,906,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $20,464,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,034,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

