IBM Retirement Fund Has $588,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB stock opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HSBC lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

