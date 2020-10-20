Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.23. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,720. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

