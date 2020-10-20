IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 1,708 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

