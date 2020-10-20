IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $169.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

