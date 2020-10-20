IBM Retirement Fund Buys 2,928 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,045 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,398. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

