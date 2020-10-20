IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315,468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 7.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after purchasing an additional 327,527 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,147,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,119 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.52, for a total transaction of $3,419,314.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,454 shares of company stock worth $46,434,258. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COUP. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.29.

Coupa Software stock opened at $301.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

