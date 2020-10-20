IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 68.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Edison International by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.