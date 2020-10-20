IBM Retirement Fund Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in AFLAC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 35,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in AFLAC by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

AFL stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

