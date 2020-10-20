TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 7.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at $380,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $165.53 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

