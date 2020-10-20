Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 123.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,710,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $105,095.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,108.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,720 shares of company stock worth $3,376,180. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

