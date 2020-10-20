DNB Asset Management AS Sells 4,718 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Celsius were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 529.63 and a beta of 1.50. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.