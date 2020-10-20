National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock Position Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOV opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.89.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. National Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

