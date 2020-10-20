DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

bluebird bio stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,205 shares of company stock valued at $67,695. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

