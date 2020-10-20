DNB Asset Management AS Has $938,000 Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ELS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:ELS opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

