Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $28.66 on Monday. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 67,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,447,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,549,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,711,805 shares of company stock worth $106,025,399 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its position in Snap by 70.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

