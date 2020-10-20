DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,615 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,871,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in NiSource by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 1,418.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 1,447.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,014 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,854,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BofA Securities raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

