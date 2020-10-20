DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

