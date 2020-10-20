Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,183,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,821,000 after purchasing an additional 344,881 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Masco by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,711,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,124,000 after acquiring an additional 382,548 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Masco by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Masco by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,459,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,494,000 after acquiring an additional 228,518 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

