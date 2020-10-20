Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Centene by 0.9% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.97.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.