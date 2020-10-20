PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,534,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.98.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

