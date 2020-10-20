iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,211.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $120.94 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $124.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.98.

