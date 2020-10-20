Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,110 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Dolby Laboratories worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 686,162 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,314,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,625,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,551,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 798,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,610,000 after purchasing an additional 226,870 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $585,713.52. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,994 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $73.94.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

