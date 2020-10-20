Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,788 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,262 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Capstar Financial worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

CSTR stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $232.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

