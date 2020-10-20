Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 43.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,574,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

