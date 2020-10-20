Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,769 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in VeriSign by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management grew its position in VeriSign by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 37,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in VeriSign by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,446 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in VeriSign by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,118,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $9,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $132,217.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,946,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $6,371,027.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,716 shares of company stock worth $18,070,412. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

