Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 619,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03.

