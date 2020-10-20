Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.43 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $230.67 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.17.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $1,263,228.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,008.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

