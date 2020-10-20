Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of PWV opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.