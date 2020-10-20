Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,842 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ON Semiconductor worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $109,541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,744,000 after buying an additional 3,928,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $68,008,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 2,859,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after buying an additional 1,373,655 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -655.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.98.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $15,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,859,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,384 shares of company stock valued at $23,237,512 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

