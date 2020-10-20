Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSM. Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,900. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

