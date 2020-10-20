IBM Retirement Fund Has $853,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in American Water Works by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after buying an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 222.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 275,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in American Water Works by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

NYSE:AWK opened at $154.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

