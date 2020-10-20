IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 2,911 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 62,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Ball by 6,990.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 508,923 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 307.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 28.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. Ball’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

