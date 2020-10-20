Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Insiders sold a total of 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.93.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $170.16 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

