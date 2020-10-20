IBM Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 39.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,687,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 135.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 794,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,470,000 after purchasing an additional 456,815 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 706,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.