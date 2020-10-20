IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 3,724 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 38.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.9% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 66,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

