IBM Retirement Fund Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,331.65.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,176.42 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,116.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

