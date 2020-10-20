IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $221,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 148,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

