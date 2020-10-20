IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 782 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $336.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $357.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.75.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

