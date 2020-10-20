Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after buying an additional 343,350 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,937,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 438,928 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,809,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. BTIG Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $281.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

PANW opened at $242.34 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total value of $3,051,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 944,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,206,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 72,756 shares of company stock worth $18,569,240 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

