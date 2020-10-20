IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 6,448 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

