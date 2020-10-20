IBM Retirement Fund Has $930,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group increased its position in MetLife by 9.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in MetLife by 1.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

