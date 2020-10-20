IBM Retirement Fund Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,115. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.41.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

