IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 3,095 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,038,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $91.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

