IBM Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 105.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 84.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 169.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

