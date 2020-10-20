IBM Retirement Fund Has $995,000 Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,424,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after acquiring an additional 681,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $5,523,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after purchasing an additional 294,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after purchasing an additional 259,374 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day moving average is $110.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $142.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.