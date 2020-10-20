IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,774,000 after purchasing an additional 499,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INFO opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

