IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,377 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $117,183,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $83,356,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 151.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,796,000 after buying an additional 231,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,464,000 after acquiring an additional 202,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,799,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188,832 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA opened at $231.19 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $245.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.88 and its 200 day moving average is $201.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.30.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.