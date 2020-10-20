IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,457 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.37.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $180.64 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $208.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.80 and a 200 day moving average of $175.47.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

