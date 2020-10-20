IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cummins by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,508,000 after buying an additional 745,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Cummins by 674.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,984,000 after purchasing an additional 482,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $56,469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $221.15 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $227.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day moving average is $182.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.33.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.